Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever score a goal at the Valley?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Following relegation from the Championship last term, it’s been a frustrating campaign for Lee Bowyer’s Charlton.

The Addicks have been struggling defensively, epitomised by the fact they’ve conceded the most in the top-half of the League One table.

But whilst Charlton are vulnerable at the back, it’s the complete opposite in front of goal for the South London outfit.

And what we want to know here is did each of these ex-Charlton players ever score a goal at The Valley?

1 of 18

Joe Gomez


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever score a goal at the Valley?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: