Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever score a goal at University of Bolton Stadium?

Bolton Wanderers fans are still coming to terms with the club’s lowly position in the footballing pyramid, having been a UEFA Cup team in the mid-2000’s.

Some 13 years later, the Trotters sit in League Two after struggling financially for years, and it’s going to be a tough ask to get them back to the heights of yesteryear.

A lot of players have passed through the University of Bolton Stadium (or the UniBol as it’s also known) in recent times – but do you know which ones actually scored on home turf?

Take our new quiz to see how your Bolton knowledge matches up with other fans and let us know in the comments what you scored!

Did each of these 18 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever score a goal at University of Bolton Stadium?

1 of 18 Did Jack Hobbs ever score a goal at home for Bolton? Yes No