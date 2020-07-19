Quiz: Did each of these 12 Swansea City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Swansea City have managed to keep themselves in with a chance of making the play-offs on the final day of the Championship season following their narrow win against Bristol City.

Steve Cooper’s side though will be outsiders to sneak into the top six and they will need to make sure that whatever happens on the last day of the campaign they manage to secure a win which would could see them potentially overtake rivals Cardiff City depending on their result.

Whichever division Swansea are playing in next season they will look to build on some of the progression they have made this term under Cooper, and the Welsh club will be hoping that they can have a good summer of recruitment to help kick them on next term.

Whilst Swansea supporters wait for their final Championship match of the season to come around, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some ex-Swansea players and see if you can remember whether each of them scored more or less than 20 goals for the club.

