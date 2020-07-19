Quiz: Did each of these 12 Sheffield Wednesday players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Sheffield Wednesday have just one more match remaining of the Championship campaign and they will be hoping to end the season on a more positive note following their defeat at Fulham.

The Owls have endured a very frustrating season having begun the campaign in promising fashion and seeing themselves in and around the top six during the first half of the season, but a terrible run of form since the turn of year has seen them fall well down the table and means they will finish in the bottom half, although there is the prospect of a points deduction hanging over them.

Garry Monk is a manager that has come under heavy pressure throughout the second half of the campaign, and he will be needing to do the right sort of business in the summer to try and convince the club’s supporters that he can help to take club forwards next term.

While Sheffield Wednesday fans wait for their final game of the season on Wednesday, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some ex-Owls players and see if you can remember if they scored more or less than 20 goals in their time at the club.

