Quiz: Did each of these 12 Reading players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Reading have just one more match remaining in the Championship this season but following their 4-3 defeat at Blackburn Rovers they will now be consigned to finishing in the bottom half of the table all be it comfortably clear of trouble.

Since taking charge of the Royals Mark Bowen has managed to move Reading comfortably away from any sort of relegation danger, and Reading have shown some positive signs of starting to move in the right direction over the course of the campaign.

The Royals will be facing a critical transfer window in their aims to kick on and possibly mount more of challenge for the top six next terms, with Reading potentially a side who could cause teams real problems next term if they hang onto one or two key players and add to their squad in the right areas.

While Reading fans wait for their final game of the season against Swansea City on Wednesday, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some ex-Reading players and see if you can remember if they scored more or less than 20 goals in their time at the club.

1 of 12 Did Jimmy Kebe score more or less than 20 goals for Reading? More Less