Nottingham Forest
Quiz: Did each of these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?
Lewis Grabban has undoubtedly been one of Nottingham Forest’s most influential players in their bid for promotion this term.
The 32-year-old has scored 20 goals for the Reds, making it 37 goals since joining the club from AFC Bournemouth last season.
Forest had lacked a prolific goalscorer in their attacking armory before Grabban arrived on Trentside, and on the topic of goals, we have assembled a simple quiz.
Did each of these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club? Have a go and see if you can get full marks!