Quiz: Did each of these 12 Bolton Wanderers players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Bolton Wanderers are facing a summer of rebuilding as they look to try and recover from their inevitable relegation to League Two and get the club heading back in the right direction after a turbulent campaign.

The Trotters have already shown signs of showing real ambition in their attempts to get out of League Two at the first time of asking, first by bringing in Ian Evatt from newly promoted Barrow to try and implement an attacking brand of football and then by adding to their squad with the much sort after addition of Eoin Doyle.

While Bolton fans wait to see how the club manages to re-shape the squad ahead of next term, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some ex-Bolton players and see if you can remember if they scored more or less than 20 goals in their time at the club.

Have a go and see if you can get 12/12 and share your score on social media!

1 of 12 Did Ricardo Vaz Te score more or less than 20 goals for Bolton? More Less