It’s fair to say that Derby County won’t have fond memories when they look back on 2021.

Even though they survived in the Championship on a dramatic final day of the previous campaign, it has been a year that has been dominated by off-field issues.

Despite that, fans will be proud of how the team and Wayne Rooney have battled on in difficult circumstances.

And, here at FLW we’ve put together a quiz on Derby’s 2021, where you just have to say if these things happened in the past 12 months. Good luck!

Quiz: Did Derby County do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Win an FA Cup tie. Yes No