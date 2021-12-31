Derby County
Quiz: Did Derby County do these 22 things in 2021?
It’s fair to say that Derby County won’t have fond memories when they look back on 2021.
Even though they survived in the Championship on a dramatic final day of the previous campaign, it has been a year that has been dominated by off-field issues.
Despite that, fans will be proud of how the team and Wayne Rooney have battled on in difficult circumstances.
And, here at FLW we’ve put together a quiz on Derby’s 2021, where you just have to say if these things happened in the past 12 months. Good luck!