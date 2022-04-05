Crewe Alexandra have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to recruiting players in recent times.

Whereas some of the individuals that they have signed have ultimately failed to live up to expectations, Chris Porter is a notable exception.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on 54 occasions since joining the Railwaymen on a permanent deal in 2017.

Here, in our latest Crewe quiz, we have decided to test out your transfer knowledge by asking you whether the club signed these 26 players for a fee or on a free transfer.

Will you be able to get full marks?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Crewe fans!

Quiz: Did Crewe Alexandra sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Did Crewe sign Calvin Zola for a fee or on a free transfer? Fee Free transfer