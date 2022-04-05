Coventry City are currently competing for a play-off place in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side have performed well this campaign and find themselves 11th in the second division table.

One win in their last seven league games has seen the Sky Blues fall away from the top six.

But the gap remains only six points between Coventry and the play-off places with seven games left in the season.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Did Coventry City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free? 1 of 26 Fankaty Dabo? Free Fee