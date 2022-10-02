Quiz: Did Cheltenham Town win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

Cheltenham Town won the vast majority of their points last season at home – and will be desperately hoping to improve their away record.

Turning draws into victories will be key and that could potentially make a major difference to their league finish at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Robins hoping to remain afloat in their current division once more.

In this latest quiz, we’re asking you whether the League One side won, drew or lost the last time they played at these 18 stadiums, with sides in the Championship and their current division included.

Regardless of whether you think you can get 100% of these questions right – give it a go!

