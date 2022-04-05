Charlton Athletic have conducted some interesting recruitment to say the least in the last decade and it has ultimately landed them in mid table in League One.

There have been reasons for optimism and signings with more of a long term view since Thomas Sandgaard took control of the club, but they still have a way to go to compete at the top of the third tier.

Here, we have put together a 26 question to see if you remember whether the Addicks signed these players for a fee or on a free transfer, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Charlie Kirk Fee Free