Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic have conducted some interesting recruitment to say the least in the last decade and it has ultimately landed them in mid table in League One.

There have been reasons for optimism and signings with more of a long term view since Thomas Sandgaard took control of the club, but they still have a way to go to compete at the top of the third tier.

Here, we have put together a 26 question to see if you remember whether the Addicks signed these players for a fee or on a free transfer, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26

Charlie Kirk


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: