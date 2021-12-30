Charlton Athletic have been through another very eventful year, finishing seventh in League One and then starting 2021/22 looking like relegation fodder.

In Johnnie Jackson’s appointment Addicks supporters have hope that the good times are coming back to The Valley. 2022 promises to be far more successful than 2021 has been on the pitch.

Here, we have put together a 22 question quiz to see if you can remember whether these 22 things happened in 2021, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did Charlton Athletic do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Beat Plymouth Argyle Yes No