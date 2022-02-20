Cardiff City have had a rocky season so far, falling down the division and seeing a manager depart before getting more results again under Steve Morison.

Although Mick McCarthy initially looked like a solid appointment – and was getting some decent results from his Bluebirds team – he eventually faltered and the side fell down the division. With the team just outside the drop zone, they decided to relieve him of his duties.

In stepped Steve Morison, who managed to get them performing slightly better. Now, the former player is determined to ensure they pick up plenty more points in the second half of the campaign.

If you think you know Cardiff then and whether they won, drew or lost these 25 games this season, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Bluebirds’ results this campaign.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Did Cardiff City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 1) Barnsley (A) Win Draw Lose