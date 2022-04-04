After being relegated from the Premier League in the 2018-19 season, Cardiff have since been unable to return to the top flight.

Despite two good seasons back in the Championship finishing 5th and 8th, this season hasn’t gone to plan for Cardiff.

Cardiff find themselves in the bottom half of the table and although they are safe from the relegation zone, they have nothing to play for.

The fans will be hoping they have more to cheer about next season and Cardiff will have to do some good business this summer to improve their team.

With that in mind, we decided to take a look back at previous business done by the club. We’ve given you the name of 26 Cardiff City players all you have to do is tell us if Cardiff paid a fee for them or got them for free.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Steven Caulker Fee Free