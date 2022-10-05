It’s been a difficult start to the season for Burton Albion, who look set for a relegation battle in League One this season.

They’ll hope that a change in the dugout can bring better fortunes over a sustained length of time but it remains to be seen whether that is the case.

Our quiz today is all about how the Brewers have fared on the road in the past. What we’re asking is: Did Burton Albion win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

Quiz: Did Burton Albion win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 1. Plough Lane (Wimbledon) Win Draw Lose