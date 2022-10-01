Quiz: Did Bristol Rovers win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

It’s time for a new Bristol Rovers quiz and here we’re looking at their previous results the last time they played at certain stadiums in England.

Here, we’re looking back at times where they’ve played the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as some sides they would have faced more recently during their travels up and down the EFL.

See if you can get full marks, there are 18 questions to attempt, and then share your scores on social media with other Gas fans…

1 of 18 Anfield W D L