After their 17th-placed Championship finish in the 2021-22 season, Bristol City fans are hoping for better in the current campaign, which is already showing promising signs.

Smart recruitment from Nigel Pearson in the summer on a limited budget has seen the veteran boss create an ideal blend of youth and experience, and there are serious vibes that the play-off spots could be realistic this season.

Do you know if the Robins won, lost or drew the last time they played at these 18 stadiums though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Did Bristol City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Carrow Road - Norwich Win Draw Lose