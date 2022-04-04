Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Quiz: Did Bristol City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Published

22 mins ago

on

Looking to finish the season strongly, Bristol City find themselves in 18th place, 15 points above the Championship drop zone. 

Nigel Pearson’s side seem set for another second-tier campaign next time out with the Robins looking to use this time as preparation for the 2022/23 season. 

Whilst we wait and see how the Robins finish the season, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not Bristol City signed a selection of players for a fee or on a free. 

Can you score 100%? 

Quiz: Did Bristol City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26

Rob Atkinson?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Bristol City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: