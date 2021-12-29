Bristol City have not enjoyed the best 2021 when it comes to looking at the results on the pitch but will have the confidence of having a better 2022.

The Robins have several exciting talents coming through the academy and are starting to show their class on the first-team stage.

With their last two games postponed, Bristol City now wait until Sunday for their next clash, with Millwall visiting The Den.

Whilst we wait for that clash, we have devised a 22-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Bristol City’s 2021.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Did Bristol City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Bristol City win 2 successive league games in 2021? Yes No