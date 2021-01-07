Quiz: Did Brentford sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

Brentford are shrewd movers in the transfer window, with many bargains picked up by the Bees in years gone by.

In fact, the squad Thomas Frank possesses now is full of hidden gems, which makes Brentford’s constantly good results that little bit more impressive.

Here at FLW, we dive into looking at fees played for players both past and present, asking the question whether they were signed for more or less than £1m…

*All fees are taken from transfermarkt*

1 of 14 Rico Henry More than £1m Less than £1m