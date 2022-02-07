Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bradford City

Quiz: Did Bradford City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

It has been something of a disappointing season so far for Bradford City.

Despite pre-season expectations of a push for promotion, the Bantams have struggled to really get going this season, and are now facing something of an uphill battle to make the play-off places.

But how well you do remember where the club have picked up their points so far this season?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 of Bradford’s fixtures from the season so far, and all you have to do, is say whether the Bantams won, drew or lost that game.

Quiz: Did Bradford City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25

Oldham at home?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Bradford City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: