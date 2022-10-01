Quiz: Did Bolton Wanderers win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to win as many away games as possible to give them the best chance of being in the promotion mix at the end of this season.

Considering they were only a recently-promoted side last term, they did reasonably well on the road as they secured a respectable finish, but we’re not going to tell you too much because it will spoil this quiz!

We’re asking you whether the Trotters won, drew or lost the last time they played at the following 18 stadiums – but do you think you can score 100%?

1 of 18 Memorial Stadium? Win Draw Lose