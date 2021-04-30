Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

Quiz: Did Blackburn Rovers sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Published

57 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have had their fair share of players arrive at Ewood Park for sizeable prices, with the Lancashire-based side still playing their football in the Championship. 

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently sat 15th in the second-tier standings, after a frustrating league campaign to date. We take a look at some of the smarter pieces of business that Blackburn have conducted over the years on free transfers.

Do you know if Blackburn Rovers signed each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

Did Blackburn Rovers sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19

Did Blackburn Rovers sign Ben Brereton on a free transfer?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did Blackburn Rovers sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: