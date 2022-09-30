Barnsley endured a very difficult 2021/22 season in the Championship and were unable to capitalise on the eye-catching performances that led to their fifth placed finish in the second tier in 2020/21.

The Tykes have bounced back well at the start of the League One season and look to be in a good place to compete for a play-off spot under Michael Duff.

Here, we have put together an 18 question quiz, to see if you know how the Tykes got on in their most recent trip to these 18 stadiums, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did Barnsley win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 St Andrew's Win Draw Loss