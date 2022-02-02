Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Wigan Athletic.

Some of those will of course, have been aggressive and combative than others on the pitch during their time with the club.

But do you which of those individuals overstepped the mark while playing for the Latics?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 former Wigan players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they were ever sent off while playing for the club, either for a straight red, or two bookable offences.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Wigan Athletic players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Emerson Boyce? Yes No