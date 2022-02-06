Throughout their history, Stoke City have been able to call upon the services of a host of players who have illustrated a great deal of passion whilst featuring for the club.

However, there have been plenty of occasions where individuals have overstepped the mark by receiving red cards.

During the 2021/22 campaign, Potters trio Joe Allen, Sam Surridge and Tommy Smith have all been dismissed in the Championship.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 25 ex-Stoke players were shown a red card during their respective spells at the club.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Stoke City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Stoke player Charlie Adam ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No