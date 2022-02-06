Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United have had some fine players over the years but occasionally some of them will have been sent down the tunnel earlier than the rest.

In this latest quiz on the Blades, we’re taking a look at 25 former players and asking which ones received at least one red card during their careers at Bramall Lane.

See if you can get full marks and then share your score with other Blades supporters on social media…

1 of 25

Phil Jagielka


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: