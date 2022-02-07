During their recent history, Preston North End have had some very talented players on the books despite never reaching the Premier League.

But do you know if any of them got a red card for the Lilywhites during their playing days for the club?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can get full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you fare against other PNE fans!

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Paul McKenna Yes No