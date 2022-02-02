Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Peterborough United News

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Peterborough United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Peterborough United’s squad have done a reasonable job of keeping their nose clean in the Championship when it comes to their discipline. 

However, that’s not always been the case with Posh, as Football League World found out diving into the Transfermarkt red card records.

For this latest Posh quiz, we’ve listed 25 former players, tasking you with identifying which of them have received a red card during their spell as a Peterborough player.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Peterborough United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25

Louis Reed


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Peterborough United players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: