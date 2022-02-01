Ipswich Town don’t have a reputation as a particularly dirty side and just one player in the squad – Kane Vincent-Young – has seen red this season.

Kieran McKenna will want his side playing on the right side of the line but he’ll still want them to get stuck in when necessary.

Our quiz today is all about former players that have been sent of in the past, what we’re asking is did any of these 25 ever get a red card during their time at Ipswich?

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Ipswich Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1. Freddie Sears Yes No