Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Hull City.

Some of those will of course, have had a more tenacious and combative nature while out on the pitch than others.

But do you know which players over-stepped the mark on one too many occasions while playing for the Tigers?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 ex-Hull players, and all you have to do is say whether they were ever sent off while playing for the club, either through a straight red, or two bookable offences.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Hull City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Andy Dawson? Yes No