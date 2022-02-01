Fulham have certainly had some feisty characters on the pitch in years gone by as the club have flirted between the Premier League and the Championship.

There has been a lot of steely determination and quality in attacking areas to thrust the Cottagers into promotion contention this term, with Marco Silva ensuring his players act in a disciplined manner on the whole.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you remember whether these 25 ex-Fulham players ever got sent off in their time at the club, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Steed Malbranque Yes No