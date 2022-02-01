Fulham
Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever get a red card during their time at the club?
Fulham have certainly had some feisty characters on the pitch in years gone by as the club have flirted between the Premier League and the Championship.
There has been a lot of steely determination and quality in attacking areas to thrust the Cottagers into promotion contention this term, with Marco Silva ensuring his players act in a disciplined manner on the whole.
Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you remember whether these 25 ex-Fulham players ever got sent off in their time at the club, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?