Burton Albion embarked on their fourth successive League One campaign at the start of the season, following a brief stint in the Championship.

Before entering the Championship, the Brewers spent seven years in the EFL, with their entire history before that consisting of non-league football.

Whilst we wait and see what kind of season it could be at Burton, we have devised a 25 question quiz that tests your knowledge of the disciplinary records of some former players.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Burton Albion players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Lucas Akins? Yes No