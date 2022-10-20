Swindon Town had to cope with the loss of their head coach over the summer in Ben Garner, and now it’s up to his former assistant Scott Lindsey to try and take the Robins back into League One.

Looking back at Swindon’s past though, can you work out whether these 20 ex-players were able to get on the scoresheet when they featured for Town?

Have a go at our brand new quiz on Football League World and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Swindon Town players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Dion Conroy Yes No