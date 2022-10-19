Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Portsmouth players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Like most club’s in the EFL, Portsmouth have had a number of players on their books over the years.

From the Premier League to League Two and back up again, the club have had some real gems at all levels.

With that said, why not put your Pompey knowledge to the test in this brand new FLW quiz below.

See if you can guess correctly on whether or not these former players actually scored a goal for the club during their time at Fratton Park.

See if you can score at least 95% and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Portsmouth players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20

SOL CAMPBELL


Related Topics:

Freelance writer currently covering all things EFL for Football League World

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Portsmouth players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: