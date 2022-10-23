Middlesbrough were unlucky to miss out on the play-offs last season but this year hasn’t gone to plan for them so far.

After a poor start to the new campaign, Chris Wilder was sacked as manager.

Boro are yet to appoint a replacement but with two losses and a draw in five games since his exit, the Reds still sit just outside the relegation zone.

There’s still time to save themselves this year but Boro could do with some more goals in their side as they look for some wins.

In the meantime, it’s time to see if you know whether these 20 ex-Boro players ever scored for the club.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No