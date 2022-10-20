Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Mansfield Town players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Play-off final defeat is always hard to take but Mansfield Town will be keen to brush themselves down and push for promotion in League Two again this term.

They’ll need their forwards to find goalscoring form if they’re to do that and Nottingham Forest loanee Will Swan has made a strong start.

Our quiz today is all about former Stags players. What we’re asking is: Did any of these 20 ex-Mansfield Town players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 1. Paul Anderson Yes No