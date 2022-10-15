Huddersfield Town have seen quite the overhaul of players in recent seasons as they try and find some consistency in the Championship.

We’ve looked back over the enormity of players that have played for the club in the last five years or so, breaking down whether they’ve scored a goal for the club or not.

20 players have been listed in this simple yes or no quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Huddersfield Town players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Take it on below:

1 of 20 Danel Sinani Yes No