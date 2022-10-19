Gillingham have turned to a host of players for inspiration over the years in their quest for success in the Football League.

Whereas the likes of Tom Eaves, Bradley Dack and Cody McDonald all managed to produce some impressive attacking performances during their respective spells at the club, some of the club’s other former players failed to find the back of the net.

Gills boss Neil Harris will be hoping to help his side climb the League Two standings in the coming months following an underwhelming start to the current campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to ask you whether these 20 ex-Gillingham players ever scored a competitive goal for the club.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Gillingham fans!

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Gillingham FC players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did former Gillingham man John Egan ever score a goal for the club? Yes No