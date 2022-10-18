Derby County are no different to any of their EFL rivals in that, over the years, they’ve had good players and some not so good.

We’ve combined those two categories here, looking at 20 former players and whether they have scored a goal for the Rams during their career.

Some are really simple answers but others will test you and make you think.

So, see if you can score 100% by taking on the quiz below and, as always, let us know how you get on!

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Derby County players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Bobby Duncan Yes No