Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Derby County players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Derby County are no different to any of their EFL rivals in that, over the years, they’ve had good players and some not so good. 

We’ve combined those two categories here, looking at 20 former players and whether they have scored a goal for the Rams during their career.

Some are really simple answers but others will test you and make you think.

So, see if you can score 100% by taking on the quiz below and, as always, let us know how you get on!

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Derby County players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20

Bobby Duncan


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Derby County players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: