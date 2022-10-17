Coventry City
Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Coventry City players ever actually score a goal for the club?
Coventry City, like most clubs in the EFL, have seen their fair share of players over the years.
Whether permanent signings or loanees, a number of new faces have come and gone at the CBS Arena.
With that in mind, here at FLW, we put together a quickfire Sky Blues quiz that asks you one simple question – did these former Coventry players score a goal for the club, or not?
See if you can score 100% on the quiz below and don’t forget to share your score on social media if you do!