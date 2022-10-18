Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Charlton Athletic have had some fantastic goalscorers over the years, with the likes of Clive Mendonca and Darren Bent finding the net for fun during their spells at the club.

But there are some that were never able to open their account for the Addicks and departed the League One club without a single goal to their name.

Our quiz today asks: Did any of these 20 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20

1. Mark Hudson


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: