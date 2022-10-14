Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Bristol City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City have made a positive start to the latest Championship season.

Nigel Pearson’s side have had mixed results but have maintained a safe distance from any potential relegation scrap.

The team’s performances have put them closer to the play-off places at this stage, as they aim for a top half finish during this campaign.

Test your knowledge of the Robins by taking our latest quiz on some of their former players from through the years… 

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Bristol City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20

Danny Rose?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Bristol City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: