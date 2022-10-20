Bradford City have welcomed lots of players to the club over the years and some have swiftly departed without scoring a goal for the Yorkshire outfit.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of this League Two campaign pans out for the Bantams, here, we have devised a 20 question quiz that will test your knowledge of whether or not a selection of former Bradford players scored during their time with the club.

Can you score full marks?

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Bradford City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Chris Dagnall? Yes No