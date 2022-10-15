Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever actually score a goal for the club?

Blackburn Rovers have had some top players over the years but how many of them have actually scored a goal for the club during their time there.

In this latest quiz on Rovers, we’re taking a look at 20 former players to have featured in the blue and white halves and you need to answer whether they ever scored a goal for the club.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other supporters…

1 of 20 Tim Sherwood Yes No