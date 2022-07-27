Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Wigan Athletic played at these 26 stadiums?

Wigan Athletic are back in the Championship and looking to establish themselves as a second-tier side once again.

The season gone by was a memorable one for the Latics, as they lifted the League One trophy.

We are taking you back through the 21/22 campaign here, listing 26 different grounds that Wigan played at in the league and cups.

What we are tasking you with doing is identifying the score in each of those games.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 26 New Meadow 1-0 Wigan 2-0 Wigan 3-0 Wigan 4-0 Wigan