Watford are back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League in 2021/22.

With Rob Edwards now at the helm, the Hornets will be looking to restrict their stay in the second tier to just one season.

To do that, they’ll have to find form away from home as well as at Vicarage Road.

Our quiz today is all about how they’ve fared on the road. What we’re asking is: Can you remember the score the last time Watford played at these 26 stadiums?

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Watford played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Portman Road 1-0 loss 1-0 win 2-0 loss 2-0 win