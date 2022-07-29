Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sunderland played at these 26 stadiums?

It is now just days until Sunderland get their highly anticipated 2022/23 Championship campaign underway.

It is a home tie up first for the Black Cats, with Alex Neil’s side set to welcome Coventry City to the Stadium of Light.

But, can you remember what the score was the last time Sunderland played at their home ground in a competitive fixture?

If so, why not give this new FLW Black Cats’ quiz a go.

See if you can remember the score the last time Sunderland played at these 26 stadiums

1 of 26 WEMBLEY STADIUM 1-0 W 2-0 W