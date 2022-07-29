Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Stoke City played at these 26 stadiums?

Stoke City‘s 2022-23 Championship season will kick off this weekend when they make the trip to the capital to face Millwall, with supporters hoping that this is finally the season where they make a challenge for the play-off spots.

Ever since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, the Potters have been languishing in mid-table of the second tier for the most part, but perhaps this could be their year.

Can you work out what the score was the last time Stoke played at these 26 stadiums though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

1 of 26

Cardiff City Stadium - Cardiff City


